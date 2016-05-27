About this product
The Slimer OG indica-dominant hybrid offers a double dose of ocean grown genetics through the heavy but functional Ghost OG and the complex aroma and subdued stimulation of White Fire Alien OG. Slimer OG will ignite your appetite and compel a sense of physical wellness. Expect a delicious earthy aroma with an air of OG Kush on the finish.
About this strain
Slimer OG effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
79% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
