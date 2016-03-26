About this product
Flo, also known as "DJ Short Flo," is an award-winning hybrid marijuana strain. This #1 rated Cannabis Cup winner of 1996 is the love child of Purple Thai and an Afghani Indica, bred by Dutch Passion and later propagated by DJ Short. The plant is described as having pear-shaped buds with purple calyxes. Flo can potentially be harvested multiple times, creating a "flo" of buds. The effects of Flo are characterized as light and energetic, allowing for clarity of thought.
With a highly curated genetic library—built over years of experimentation by an experienced cultivator—we craft flower with loud flavor and huge effect. Our experience is evident in every strain, striking the balance between the art and science of cannabis production. It’s small-batch, unmatched quality product we smoke ourselves.