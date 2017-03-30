About this product
Relaxing and mellow, the original lineage of this fruity variety is OG Kush and Northern Lights. In the early 2000’s, well known grower Orgnkid attempted an S1 breeding project resulting in the phenotype of Bubba Kush dubbed Katsu Bubba Kush.
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
