About this product
The term ‘fire’ is commonly used in contemporary settings as a synonym for very good, fantastic, or overwhelmingly awesome. In this sense, it is more than appropriate for describing our Fire OG. Its heady aroma tantalizes the nose, reminiscent of a light skunky smoke with sweet herbal notes. Fire OG is substantial, it burns anytime it’s needed.
Taste and aroma: Sweet, Herbal
Dominant Terpenes: D-Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Beta-Pinene
Effects: Uplifting, calm
Solvent Free and Filler Free
About this strain
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
About this brand
Clovr believes there's a cannabis consumption method for every type of person and we are happy to help you find what best fits you and your lifestyle. We offer cannabis-infused chocolate bars, gummies, vape pens, concentrates, beverages, and many more products for whatever consumption method you prefer. Combating the stereotype, we believe cannabis can be a part of your life without becoming your life.