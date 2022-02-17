Dosi Mango 0.5G Vaporizer Cartridge
About this product
Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Earthy
Dosi Mango smells like a combination of dank cookie dough and deliciously ripe golden mangos.
The combination of these two flavor profiles produces a heavy, sweet mango front tapered off with that do-si-do aromatic back end that we all know and love.
About this strain
Mango, also known as "Mango OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing KC 33 with Afghani. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are sure to boost your mood. Mango is known to be a creeper strain, meaning that the effects come on slowly. This strain smells and tastes like its namesake, a bright juicy mango. Growers say this Mango comes in large buds that are the size of a softball and takes 9-11 weeks to flower.
Mango effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with