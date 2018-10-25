About this product
Profile: Grape, Berry, Sweet
Purple Punch is a heavy - hitting blend that is originated from crossing Larry OG with Grandaddy Purple. This strain has an aroma similar to grape candy and blueberry muffins.
COAST cartridges are created using only distilled cannabis oil and terpenes, never additives or harmful fillers.
About this strain
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Purple Punch effects
