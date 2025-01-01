We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Columbia Care
Setting the standard for cannabis.
6
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Columbia Care products
103 products
Flower
Level One
by Columbia Care
THC 21.16%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Shatter
Delaware Sea Glass Shatter 1g
by Columbia Care
THC 78%
CBD 0.3%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Pineapple Express Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mint Chip Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Slap Wagon
by Columbia Care
THC 27.5%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Premium High THC Dissolvable Powder 100mg 10-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 95%
CBD 5%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Velvet Glove #4
by Columbia Care
THC 29.203003%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Night Rider
by Columbia Care
THC 22.7%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Canna-So-Hard
by Columbia Care
THC 9%
CBD 11%
4.0
(
1
)
Hash
Space Monkey Hash 0.5g
by Columbia Care
THC 67%
CBD 0%
Hash
OG Ghost Train Haze Hash 0.5g
by Columbia Care
THC 66%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Space Monkey Shatter 0.5g
by Columbia Care
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Columbia Care
Pre-rolls
Mojito Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mojito Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Chem #2
by Columbia Care
THC 19.854599%
CBD 0%
Flower
Space Face
by Columbia Care
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangie Cream Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Critical Kush Tincture 500mg (15mL)
by Columbia Care
THC 500%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Triple Cherry Diesel Oil Cartridge 0.5g
by Columbia Care
THC 85.9%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blue Sensi Cartridge 0.5g
by Columbia Care
THC 43%
CBD 19.5%
Flower
Mojito Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Express Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Koko Puffs Cartridge 0.5g
by Columbia Care
THC 75.9%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
5
