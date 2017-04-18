Columbia Care
Mojito Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
Colombian Mojito effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!