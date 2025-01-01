We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Columbia Care
Setting the standard for cannabis.
6
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
64 products
Flower
Level One
by Columbia Care
THC 21.16%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Pineapple Express Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mint Chip Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Slap Wagon
by Columbia Care
THC 27.5%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Velvet Glove #4
by Columbia Care
THC 29.203003%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Night Rider
by Columbia Care
THC 22.7%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Canna-So-Hard
by Columbia Care
THC 9%
CBD 11%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Granddaddy Purple
by Columbia Care
Pre-rolls
Mojito Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mojito Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Chem #2
by Columbia Care
THC 19.854599%
CBD 0%
Flower
Space Face
by Columbia Care
THC 22.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tangie Cream Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mojito Popcorn
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Pineapple Express Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mojito
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
3 Layer Cake
by Columbia Care
THC 21.4%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Do-Si-Dos
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
OG Kush Pre-Roll 1.5g 3-Pack
by Columbia Care
THC 17.5%
CBD 0.08%
Pre-rolls
Velvet Glove #1 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 23.837274%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mint Chip Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Columbia Care
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Koko Puffs
by Columbia Care
THC 20.8%
CBD 0%
Flower
Trainwreck
by Columbia Care
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cherry Chem #3 Pre-Roll 1g
by Columbia Care
THC 27.121%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
