Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charms tastes like bright, tangy fruit. Growers say this strain is coated in sugary resin. Lucky Charms is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 9 weeks.
Established in 2016, Concentrate Supply Co.(CSC) quickly became a staple in Colorado for quality & consistency. CSC has continuously introduced and/or perfected a variety of extraction techniques that translate into some of the most sought-after concentrates available on the market. Since its inception, Concentrate Supply Co. (CSC) has received numerous awards and accolades, in addition to being featured in television shows such as Bong Appétit on Vice.