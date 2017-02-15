Like all our CBD products, these gummies contain no THC, so they won’t get you high. They can also help you reduce anxiety, stress, and minor aches and pains. It doesn’t hurt that they taste great, too!



When you buy Natural CBD Gummies from Core CBD, you get 40 treats, each of which contains 10mg of CBD. We recommend that you enjoy one to three of these yummy gummies a day. You might also want to check out our Sour CBD Gummies if you’re looking for a different flavor.