Blue Nerds | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Blue Nerds, an indica strain born from the delectable Forbidden Fruit and the mouthwatering Watermelon Z, is a true treat for the senses. This strain entices with a tantalizing aroma that combines the fruity sweetness of lemon, berries, and watermelon with subtle pine and earthy undertones. When indulged, Blue Nerds delivers a smooth and flavorful experience, reminiscent of a fruity candy with a slight sour twist. The effects are just as delightful, offering a potent cerebral euphoria that gradually melts into a blissful, pain-free relaxation. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful escape, Blue Nerds is your go-to strain for a sweet, soothing journey.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
