Purple Kush | 14g | Smalls

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Purple Kush is the ultimate go-to strain for when your body craves a break and you’re ready to unwind. This premium indica is a harmonious blend of Hindu Kush, Purple Afghani, and Blueberry, creating a rich and diverse aroma profile. With a perfect balance of earthy and sweet undertones, Purple Kush evokes the essence of earthy grapes. This strain delivers an ideal body high, perfect for deep relaxation, and might even spark your appetite. Add Purple Kush to your list of essential sleepy strains, and experience the pinnacle of relaxation.

About this strain

Hindu Kush, also known as "Hindi Kush," is a pure indica marijuana strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
