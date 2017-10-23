Purple Kush is the ultimate go-to strain for when your body craves a break and you’re ready to unwind. This premium indica is a harmonious blend of Hindu Kush, Purple Afghani, and Blueberry, creating a rich and diverse aroma profile. With a perfect balance of earthy and sweet undertones, Purple Kush evokes the essence of earthy grapes. This strain delivers an ideal body high, perfect for deep relaxation, and might even spark your appetite. Add Purple Kush to your list of essential sleepy strains, and experience the pinnacle of relaxation.



