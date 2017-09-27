SVF OG is an exceptional Indica strain born from the legendary Afghani Landrace and the iconic OG Kush. This unique blend boasts a rich, earthy aroma with hints of pine, citrus, and spicy undertones. Known for its potent medicinal properties, SVF OG offers effective relief for pain, insomnia, and a variety of other ailments. Users can expect an uplifted sense of happiness and sociability, often accompanied by fits of giggles and a strong case of the munchies. Experience the best of both parent strains with the unparalleled SVF OG!



