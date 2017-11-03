Sour Diesel | Element Vape | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.

Sour Diesel is a legendary Sativa born from the powerful lineage of Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Known for its pungent, fuel-like aroma and bold herbal, peppery flavors, this strain is as unmistakable as it is invigorating. Sour Diesel delivers an energizing, euphoric high that’s perfect for fueling creativity and keeping you on your feet. Whether you’re dancing at an outdoor concert or soaking in the vibes of live music, Sour Diesel is your go-to strain for an uplifting and vibrant experience.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
