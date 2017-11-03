Introducing The Element, featuring LIVE+. LIVE+ is a melange of essential elements to create the most enjoyable vaping experience. Using melted diamonds, single sourced live resin extract, and cannabis derived terpenes, LIVE+ offers a full spectrum experience with exceptional flavor and lasting effects. Be in your Element. Find your Element. Enjoy your Element.



Sour Diesel is a legendary Sativa born from the powerful lineage of Chemdawg 91 and Super Skunk. Known for its pungent, fuel-like aroma and bold herbal, peppery flavors, this strain is as unmistakable as it is invigorating. Sour Diesel delivers an energizing, euphoric high that’s perfect for fueling creativity and keeping you on your feet. Whether you’re dancing at an outdoor concert or soaking in the vibes of live music, Sour Diesel is your go-to strain for an uplifting and vibrant experience.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

