This earthy, slightly sweet sativa-dominant hybrid has been seen with a 3:1 CBD/THC ratio, slotting it firmly as a medicinal strain while offering enough THC whizbang for recreational cannabis consumers. Harlequin GDP's effects are lucid, but not stimulating, as well as cozy, but not couch-locked, making it ideal for folks seeking to quash anxiety and minor physical pain. AVG THC; 3-9% AVG CBD; 7-10%
Harlequin GDP effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
