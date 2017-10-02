Craft Concentrates
Sesh Wax - GG - 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
335 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
