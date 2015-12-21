Loading…
Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates

Craft Concentrates

Oil Cartridge - Super Lemon Haze - 1000mg

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!

Super Lemon Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,667 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!