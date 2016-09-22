Craft Concentrates
Sesh Wax - Star Killer - 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
Star Killer effects
Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
