We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Crescent Canna
High-potency, federally legal, lab-tested CBD + THC products
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Hemp CBD
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Gummies
Strawberry Canna Moons 25 mg Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Crescent Canna
Gummies
Peach Canna Moons 12 mg Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Crescent Canna
Gummies
Watermelon Canna Moons 25 mg Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Crescent Canna
Gummies
Green Apple Canna Moon 12 mg Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Crescent Canna
Gummies
Blue Raspberry 12 mg Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Crescent Canna
Gummies
Pink Lemonade Canna Moons 25 mg Delta-9 THC Gummies
by Crescent Canna
Beverages
Crescent 9 THC Seltzer
by Crescent Canna
Home
Brands
Crescent Canna
Catalog
Edibles