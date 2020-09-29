About this product
Reported Effects: Uplifted, Energetic
Flavor: Skunk, Sweet
Lineage: Skunk No. 1
Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene
Island Sweet Skunk, or ISS, has long been a staple of the cannabis scene. Its large, fluffy buds deliver uplifting, energetic effects while also quelling anxiety and inflammation. This strain is perfect for enjoying a leisurely summer day out in the sunshine.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Island Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Sweet Pink Grapefruit with Skunk #1. This strain is often enjoyed for its energetic and uplifting effects. Island Sweet Skunk (sometimes known as Sweet Island Skunk) offers a sweet, skunky flavor with undertones of grapefruit. This strain also comes in a CBD variety to help medical marijuana patients treat symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, inflammation and muscle spasms. Growers say Island Sweet Skunk has a flowering time of 7-8 weeks. This strain comes in buds that are green with bright yellow and orange hairs.
Island Sweet Skunk effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.