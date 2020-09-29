Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Reported Effects: Uplifted, Energetic

Flavor: Skunk, Sweet

Lineage: Skunk No. 1

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene



Island Sweet Skunk, or ISS, has long been a staple of the cannabis scene. Its large, fluffy buds deliver uplifting, energetic effects while also quelling anxiety and inflammation. This strain is perfect for enjoying a leisurely summer day out in the sunshine.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

