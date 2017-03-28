Cresco
Lime Skunk Sativa Flower 3.5g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Lime Skunk is known for its unparalleled aroma and flavor of fresh limes. Its effect is mildly energetic yet clear headed, perfect for patients looking to enjoy a connoisseur-grade strain while avoiding fatigue.
Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene
Flavor: Lime, Skunk
Reported Effects: Focused, Uplifted
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Lime Skunk effects
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
