About this product

Lime Skunk is known for its unparalleled aroma and flavor of fresh limes. Its effect is mildly energetic yet clear headed, perfect for patients looking to enjoy a connoisseur-grade strain while avoiding fatigue.



Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene

Flavor: Lime, Skunk

Reported Effects: Focused, Uplifted



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.