Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Cresco

Cresco

Lime Skunk Sativa Flower 3.5g

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

About this product

Lime Skunk is known for its unparalleled aroma and flavor of fresh limes. Its effect is mildly energetic yet clear headed, perfect for patients looking to enjoy a connoisseur-grade strain while avoiding fatigue.

Terpenes: Limonene, Terpinolene
Flavor: Lime, Skunk
Reported Effects: Focused, Uplifted

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.

Lime Skunk effects

Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
25% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
1% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!