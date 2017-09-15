ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Happy and relaxed, Lime Green Skunk is the laid-back daughter of Super Skunk and Northern Lights. The “Lime Green” description holds true for both its coloring and aroma. This strain features vibrant lime-colored leaves with a hefty amount of burnt orange hairs. The taste is a strong, sweet citrus, and the smell is equally as tropical. Great for daytime smoking, LGS produces sativa-like energizing effects while still providing a calm and floaty buzz.

Effects

Happy 72%
Uplifted 72%
Euphoric 45%
Focused 36%
Relaxed 36%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 36%
Insomnia 22%
Pain 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 4%

Reviews

30

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Lime Green Skunk ain't no punk; comes in with an energetic rush, then mellows you out with a relaxed feeling. I've said it before, I like to be active when I medicate and this strain is like a pre-workout drink. it's perfect for a nice 30 minute HIIT routine, then a decompressing stretch session.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for hnycaraml
Member since 2016
I actually love this strain....waiting on it to get restocked at my dispensary. I have home hobbies that I need to be able to do even when smoking, and this allows me to focus. Anything that helps with ADD while getting me lifted is gold. This one is better than most for me.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
First time trying Lime Green Skunk and I just have to say this stuff is bomb as hell, taste exactly like Like Lime Green Skunk, the smell is unbelievable! This is a Sativa dominant strain but my god it’s so good.....🤩
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for FogWeaver
Member since 2015
Really happy and and feel-y high.. watery eyes (probably because of the smiling).. I got some really dense nugs.
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkative
Avatar for Kfull1
Member since 2018
Holly molly Batman! This is a slight creep to wow and happy, hornet, giggly and amazing. Then after an hour or so it’s a deep relaxation in your mind and body. Prob one of my new fav strains! Great taste too
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Lime Green Skunk

