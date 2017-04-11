Black Mamba, also known as "Black Mamba #6," is an indica marijuana strain thought to be a cross of Granddaddy Purple and Black Domina, but its origin breeder is unknown. Black Mamba is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The effects of Black Mamba are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Black Mamba makes them feel happy but also sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Mamba when dealing with symptoms associated with Anxiety, Arthritis, and Bipolar Disorder. The dominant terpene of this weed strain is Myrcene and features a grape, floral aroma with an earthy berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Mamba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







