Blissful Wizard .75G Hybrid Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Nutty
Hint of Apple
SENSATION
Relaxed Happiness
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Blissful Wizard effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!