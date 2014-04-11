Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Dieseltonic GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Diesel & A Hint of Berry
Earthy & Sweet Orange

SENSATION
Energizing & Uplifting
Light Body High

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G HYBRID Flower

Dieseltonic effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
63% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
54% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
63% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
63% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!