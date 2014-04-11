CRU Cannabis
Dieseltonic GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Diesel & A Hint of Berry
Earthy & Sweet Orange
SENSATION
Energizing & Uplifting
Light Body High
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID Flower
Dieseltonic effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
63% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
54% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
63% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
63% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
