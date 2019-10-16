CRU Cannabis
Dream Queen 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet, Berry, Herbal
Hints of Blueberry
SENSATION
Creative Energy
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Sweet, Berry, Herbal
Hints of Blueberry
SENSATION
Creative Energy
Euphoric Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Dream Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
284 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!