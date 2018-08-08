CRU Cannabis
Fire OG 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Wood
Sweet Burning Pine
SENSATION
Creative Stimulation
Euphoric Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
