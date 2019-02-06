Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Forbidden Fruit .3ml Disposable Vape Pen

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Blueberry

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

.3ML INDICA DISPOSABLE VAPE

Forbidden Fruit effects

Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!