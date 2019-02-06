CRU Cannabis
Forbidden Fruit .3ml Disposable Vape Pen
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hint of Blueberry
SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
.3ML INDICA DISPOSABLE VAPE
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
