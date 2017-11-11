Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Gas Mask GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Hint of Citrus
Pungent & Gassy

SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Uplifting Relaxation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA Flower

Gas Mask effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!