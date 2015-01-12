Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

J1 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Sugary Kick
Citrus & Rich Earth

SENSATION
Clear-Headed
Uplifting Buzz

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G Hybrid FLOWER

J1 effects

Reported by real people like you
452 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!