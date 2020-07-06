CRU Cannabis
Peanut Butter Breath 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
TASTE + SCENT
Nutty & Earthy
Herbal Rich Nuttiness
SENSATION
Cerebral Lift & Euphoria
Tingling Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Peanut Butter Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
