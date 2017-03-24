About this product
Citrus, Lemon, Menthol, Pine, Sweet
Citrus, Earthy, Mint
SENSATION
Creative, Energizing, Euphoric,
Giggly, Happy, Relaxed
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
HYBRID
About this strain
Snowcap, also known as "Sno Cap" and "SnoCap," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snow White with Haze. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and even a case of the giggles. Snowcap's flavor is bright and lemony, with just a hint of menthol. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage symptoms related to anxiety and depression.
