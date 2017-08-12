Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother. Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.
