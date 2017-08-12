ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Snow White
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Snow White

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 158 reviews

Snow White

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 158 reviews

Snow White

Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother.  Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.

Effects

Show all

101 people reported 937 effects
Happy 65%
Relaxed 64%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 43%
Hungry 39%
Pain 40%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 11%
Headache 5%
Anxious 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

158

Show all

Avatar for Kaliskunk28
Member since 2015
After growing this strain for 8 yrs now, I've come to know it well. The buds are always a dark green that looks very pale because of the enormous amount of resin. There's a lot of dark brown/red hairs that cover the plant and give an extra fuzzy look to the nugs. The buds are usually round egg siz...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
One of the best in Nirvana's line up. Sadly no dispensaries carry this wonderful strain around me. So I grow it myself and keep it on my top shelf. Great taste and aroma upon exhale you can feel the pain and stress of the day melt away. A must have for cancer paitients, or ANYONE suffering from any ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
nice nugs, a little moist. first time checking it out. made 14g of oil and it kept leering at me crom the oil slick pad. " hey daddy, i know you can smell it." do what? i swear to god i heard her say something. "oooh, daddy......come over here and get yer nose all up in it." im not even ripped in th...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for DarthCannabis
Member since 2011
Looks: I see why they call this marijuana, Snow White. This bud is completely frosted white from the trichomes! Light green buds with a small amount of hairs. Smell: Potent spicy smell with a strong skunk undertone once broken up. Taste: Spicy taste that lingers in your mouth for a while. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepy
Avatar for TheDoubleJ
Member since 2014
Actually pretty standard around here in the Netherlands, but I never got to try it. It really surprised me the first time. Very strong high that came rolling in pretty smoothly. Very good example of a hybrid: nice head buzz and pretty heavy body high. Just getting my keys from my pocket seemed like ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Snow White nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Snow White nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Snow White
First strain child
White Bubblegum
child
Second strain child
Megalodon
child

Products with Snow White

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Snow White nearby.

Most popular in