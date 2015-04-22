About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Sweet,
Hint of Strawberry
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria,
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant weed strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG and is bred by Barney's Farm. Strawberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Lemonade effects are energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of Strawberry Lemonade is Myrcene, featuring a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy lemon and berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
