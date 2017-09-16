Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Strawberry Lemonade 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Sweet
Hints of Strawberry

SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Strawberry Lemonade effects

Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!