CRU Cannabis
Strawberry Lemonade 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Sweet
Hints of Strawberry
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Strawberry Lemonade effects
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
