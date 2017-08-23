About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus, Spicy
Earthy, Fuel
SENSATION
Cerebral, Relaxing
Uplifting, Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
