CRU Cannabis

Tropicana Cookies 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Herbal & Citrus
Berry & Pine Hints

SENSATION
Cerebral Euphoria
Sociable & Uplifting

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Tropicana Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
231 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
