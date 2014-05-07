About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this strain
Blackberry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Black Domina with Raspberry Cough. This strain produces effects that feel buzzy and relaxing. Blackberry has a pungent aroma that smells like fruit and fuel. Growers say this strain comes in a tight leaf struture with frosty buds. Blackberry grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 9-11 weeks.
Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
420 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Crystal Clear
Our mission is to be the cannabis brand that friends recommend to friends. The one that delivers the most value and potency for the money. Consistent and reliable - just like a best friend.