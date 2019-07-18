About this strain
Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.
About this brand
Starting with the finest cannabis strains hand cultivated at our facility, we ensure the purity of our concentrates from the ground up. Closed-loop CO2 and hydrocarbon extraction methods are used to safely produce potent and clean oil and extracts.
Discover for yourself why our HydroCarbon extract took 1st Place Winner in the Oregon Concentrate Challenge 2015 (PHO).