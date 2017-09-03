Cultivators Collection
Mango
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Mango effects
Reported by real people like you
365 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
