About this product

Sherblato Cake is our designer blend of the staple London Pound Cake & Sherblato strains. Paired with our 86% delta 8 THC concentrate, this hybrid indica blend is made for those looking for an mellow feel, with effects that are sedative & relaxing. Every Sherblato Cake blend is made in small batches to provide the best experience with every pull.



Tastes & Aromas



Expect sweet lemon with a fruity cherry-like aroma. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.



Effects & Feel



Our Sherblato Cake delta 8 blend is designed for those looking to have relaxed, mellowing effect that is recommended for nighttime use. Perfect for getting in some needed rest, or a chill afternoon.



*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*