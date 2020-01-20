About this product
Tastes & Aromas
Expect sweet lemon with a fruity cherry-like aroma. For best experience when using vape devices with three colored settings, use at the lowest setting to avoid burning your coil and damaging the extract.
Effects & Feel
Our Sherblato Cake delta 8 blend is designed for those looking to have relaxed, mellowing effect that is recommended for nighttime use. Perfect for getting in some needed rest, or a chill afternoon.
*all our delta 8 THC products are extracted from all natural premium hemp cultivars*
About this strain
London Pound Cake, also known as "Pound Cake," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbert with an unknown heavy-hitting indica. London Pound Cake offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Medical marijuana patients choose London Pound Cake to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression. London Pound Cake was originally bred by Cookies.
About this brand
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.