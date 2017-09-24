Curio Wellness
Captain's Cake Cartridge 0.6g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Captain's Cake effects
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
