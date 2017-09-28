Our luxury Versa pen is a true #HTFSE sauce cartridge. It comes packaged in a box & is handcrafted using high terpene fraction from our small batch live resin. This is infused with refined and molecularly distilled THC to create a true cannabis strain flavor, and a feeling that lets you take control. No cutting agents used ever! Our Uplift cartridge has a citrus, fuel flavor & is best enjoyed during the day. The strain used in this cartridge is Ghost Train Tangie, a sativa-dominant hybrid, although the select live resin terpenes also affect mood.