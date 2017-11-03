Forbidden Fruit HTE Cartridge 1G

by Dabstract
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Forbidden Fruit is an indica strain created by crossing Cherry Pie and Tangie. Grown both indoors (Grow Op) and outdoors (Dogtown Pioneers), this strain features a terpene profile of myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, linalool, and a-maaliene; delivering a musky flavor combination of fruity, lemongrass, mango, and thyme. Get the full flavor experience with our Live Resin Vape Cartridge.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Dabstract
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.
