Logo for the brand Dabstract

Dabstract

Head Space Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.

Headspace effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
13% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
13% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
