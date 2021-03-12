Dabstract
Head Space Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Headspace effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
22% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
13% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
13% of people report feeling focused
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!