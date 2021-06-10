Dabstract
Jack Herer Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Jack Herer effects
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
