Through passion, process, and personal touch, dàmà products elevate the cannabis experience. With a premium line of Dried Flower, Oil Concentrate, Vapor, Capsules, and Wax, dàmà invites everyone from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur to discover a premium cannabis experience with a sophisticated line of products that deliver consistent purity and potency. PROCESS PRODUCT RETAILERS BATCH TEST CONTACT THE DÀMÀ PROCESS With our locally grown and expertly prepared cannabis products, dàmà upholds the rich heritage of the plant, while transforming and diversifying its uses, from our flagship oil to premium flower. At dàmà, we are passionate in our pursuit to perfect the craft of growing the finest cannabis.