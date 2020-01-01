 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Dama

Dama

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Dama

Through passion, process, and personal touch, dàmà products elevate the cannabis experience. With a premium line of Dried Flower, Oil Concentrate, Vapor, Capsules, and Wax, dàmà invites everyone from the novice to the most discerning connoisseur to discover a premium cannabis experience with a sophisticated line of products that deliver consistent purity and potency. PROCESS PRODUCT RETAILERS BATCH TEST CONTACT THE DÀMÀ PROCESS With our locally grown and expertly prepared cannabis products, dàmà upholds the rich heritage of the plant, while transforming and diversifying its uses, from our flagship oil to premium flower. At dàmà, we are passionate in our pursuit to perfect the craft of growing the finest cannabis.

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Washington