Dank Teez
MK Ultra
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Let's admit it. DANK isn't for everyone. It definitely takes a certain KIND of person to appreciate the true power of the DANK, but those who do know a sublime truth unknown to the everyday person. Ain't nothing wrong with a little mind-alteration once in a while! You ask us, there's a few people in this country could use a little mind-altering. Wear this one to let everyone know, it's not a secret anymore, the Age of DANK is upon us!
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
574 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
