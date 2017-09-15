Loading…
Logo for the brand Dankland Delights

Dankland Delights

Dark Star Clone

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Dark Star effects

Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!